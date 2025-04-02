Congressman Valadao remains committed to tele-townhalls for constituents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a Zoom call with 23ABC on Tuesday, Valadao said he started doing tele-town halls at the request of residents in his district and he claims they've been considerably more successful than in-person.



Grassroots organization 50501 is organizing a protest against proposed cuts to things like healthcare and food assistance by the Trump administration.

Local organizer Neal Sannappa criticized Congressman David Valadao for not holding in-person town halls.

In a Zoom call with 23ABC on Tuesday, Valadao noted he's held tele-town halls for years, citing higher engagement from constituents.

In an email, Congressman Fong said in a statement that he engages in both in-person and virtual meetings to ensure voices in his district are heard in Washington. It is unclear when Fong plans to hold a town hall for his constituents, in person or otherwise.

While it's unclear when both Congressmen plan to hold town halls, Fong and Valadao's office can be reached by phone call and email.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The second Trump administration has taken aim at many things like healthcare, foreign aid, food assistance, and much more, resulting in protests both locally and around the nation. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, the latest protest was organized by 50501, a grassroots organization that looks to use the power of peaceful assembly to call on elected officials to make change.

One of the local organizers of the 50-50-1 protest, Neal Sannappa sat down with 23ABC's senior reporter Mike Hart to discuss the meaning behind the latest demonstration while throwing a barb at a local elected official.

"When we look at the cuts that the potential cuts to Medicaid, WIC snap, you know, so many of our folks here in Kern rely on these programs, and I think that's why you're seeing a lot of people stand up, get out into the streets and just demand some accountability, right? David Valadao should be talking to his constituents, right?"

So once again, we reached out to Congressman David Valadao to get his thoughts on the matter and why he hasn't held any in-person town halls in recent history.

"Do you plan on holding any town halls here locally in the near future?" asked 23ABC.

"Well, I've always done tele town halls. We started off a few years back doing town halls in person, but the feedback we were getting from actual constituents and people in the district, 70-80% told us we prefer the tele Town Hall, and we get more action. We get more people engaged," said Valadao.

According to a Facebook post from the end of last year, Valadao says he was able to connect with close to 26,000 people in his district via town halls and says he found that more people in the 22nd district were able to take part in the government process as a result.

"If they're at their kitchen table with their phone on speaker, or if they're at their kids' soccer game on the sidelines listening, they're able to play a role and actually listen and have dialog. And then two, when someone has once asked a question, they can ask a question, and then I can respond to the question. And I think those are very important," said Valadao.

We also reached out to Congressman Fong's office on Tuesday afternoon and in a statement from the congressman, he said that he engages in both in-person and virtual meetings to ensure that voices in his district are heard in Washington.

We then asked if there had been a town hall that we missed, either in person or otherwise, and if the Congressman has any concrete plans to hold a town hall.

A spokesperson for Fong's office said that any constituents who are interested in public events held by the congressman should reach out to Fong's office or sign up for the congressman's newsletter online.

While it's unclear when the next town hall for either elected official will take place, there are ways for constituents to get in touch with both congressmen. For instance, the two phone numbers on your screen and we'll also have links to their contact pages in this story on our website.

