Construction chaos on California Ave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Road work on California Avenue is frustrating some local businesses, and here’s how owners say it’s impacting them.

I reached out to local businesses to learn how the ongoing roadwork is affecting them. Many shared the same frustration — saying it’s limiting access to their stores. One business owner told me it’s actually helping, bringing in new customers who are taking detours they wouldn’t normally take.

“Yeah, you might be able to hear it a little bit. It’s been pretty busy and stuff like that — there’s some more of it right there.” Anothony Daw said.

Anthony Daw is the co-owner of Sub Station, a local business that’s been serving customers off Stockdale Highway and California Avenue since 2011.

“Overall, we’ve been pretty lucky for the past week or so for business to not take a huge hit. I would say our normal schedule of foot traffic has changed a little bit, just because everyone’s had to change routes and schedules. But overall, it’s not worked out too poorly for us.” Daw said.

While some community members didn’t want to speak on camera, they told me they’re frustrated with the roadwork and just want it to be over.

Daw agrees — saying he’s also hoping the construction wraps up as soon as possible. “My only request is they get done ASAP. But other than that, we’ve been okay.”

The construction is expected to wrap up by October 27th.

