Conversation with the President - Hard Rock Tejon

Chris Kelley sits down with 23ABC to talk about Phase 1 of construction for the Hard Rock Tejon casino, his relationship with the Tejon Tribe and bringing top notch entertainment to Kern County
Chris Kelley, President of Hard Rock Tejon, visited Studio B on Tuesday to discuss the progress being made, his relationship with the Tejon Tribe, and his vision for the casino and resort in Kern County.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Conversation with the President - Hard Rock Tejon

  • Chris Kelley, a Boston native, has spent several decades in California and is the President of the Hard Rock Tejon
  • Phase 1 is scheduled for completion in late 2025 with the opening of the Casino and other amenities
  • Largest private hospitality investment in Kern County history
  • Phase 2 includes a 400-room hotel and Hard Rock Live, a 3,000-seat entertainment venue

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chris Kelley dropped by the 23ABC studios to give an update on Phase 1 of construction for the new Hard Rock Tejon south of Bakersfield. Anyone driving south on Highway 99 or I-5 can see construction progressing on the casino. Kelley is a Boston native who came to California more than 20 years ago. He brings a lot of experience and energy to this project that is still a couple of years from being finished, and even then, he said there will still be room for fresh ideas down the road.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

