Conversation with the President - Hard Rock Tejon



Chris Kelley, a Boston native, has spent several decades in California and is the President of the Hard Rock Tejon

Phase 1 is scheduled for completion in late 2025 with the opening of the Casino and other amenities

Largest private hospitality investment in Kern County history

Phase 2 includes a 400-room hotel and Hard Rock Live, a 3,000-seat entertainment venue

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chris Kelley dropped by the 23ABC studios to give an update on Phase 1 of construction for the new Hard Rock Tejon south of Bakersfield. Anyone driving south on Highway 99 or I-5 can see construction progressing on the casino. Kelley is a Boston native who came to California more than 20 years ago. He brings a lot of experience and energy to this project that is still a couple of years from being finished, and even then, he said there will still be room for fresh ideas down the road.

