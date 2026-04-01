Conversion therapy ban in California in question after Supreme Court ruling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new Supreme Court ruling out of Colorado is sparking debate over whether states like California can continue enforcing bans on conversion therapy for minors.

Conversion therapy is an attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation to heterosexual through methods like counseling, behavior training, or spiritual guidance. In the case Chiles v. Salazar, the Court ruled in favor of a Colorado therapist who argued the ban violated free speech.

“This ruling is really interesting because it gets kind of at the core of some questions about freedom of speech. When we look at what the Supreme Court ruled today, they looked at the ban in a really narrow focus. They looked at the question from the standpoint of psychotherapy, which is also known as talk therapy," said 23ABC political analyst Ian Anderson. He adds that the ruling only affects psychotherapy and talk therapy, not medications or surgery, and that it wouldn’t immediately impact Kern County unless California’s law is challenged.

Local advocate Audrey Chavez says science shows conversion therapy doesn’t work and can often lead to harmful outcomes like substance abuse or even suicide. “I believe it’s applying to therapists who are offering some type of advice about conversion therapy, and I believe that it is harmful to our youth," said Chavez.

The ruling came in an 8–1 decision. “It was almost a unanimous ruling, which is pretty unheard of. So when we think of whether this was a left or a right kind of thing, the court as a whole supported this ruling.” Anderson said.

For now, California’s ban holds but legal challenges may be looming.

March 31 is recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility. Local advocates like Audrey Chavez say this serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting trans youth.

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