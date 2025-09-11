Convicted rapist found guilty again, faces life sentence due to DNA evidence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man believed to be first case in Kern County to be tried and convicted using DNA back in 1989 was just found guilty on a separate crime, again thanks to DNA evidence.

Sergio Venegas was found guilty on eight counts, seven of which were felonies including sexual battery, kidnapping, and assault.

The incident occurred back in 2022 — according to police — a woman was walking down Ming Avenue when Venegas grabbed her by the hair, pulled her into a secluded area, and sexually assaulted her at knife point. Police were able to determine it was Venegas through DNA found on the woman's Apple Watch and wedding ring.

Venegas will now be sentenced once again for sexual assault thanks to DNA.

Back in 1999, he was convicted for raping a woman at the Red Lion Inn. He served 30 years before being released in 2021.

After being guilty in this latest case, Venegas is set to be sentenced next month. He faces life without the possibility of parole.

