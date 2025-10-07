Conviction in 2012 cold case reversed, victim's mother "devastated"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man convicted in the 2012 murder of Desiree Thompson has had his conviction overturned, leaving her mother reliving what she calls a tragedy.

“It’s been 14 years since I last saw my daughter,” said Sheri Smith, Thompson’s mother. “I was devastated.”

Smith said she found some comfort two years ago when a jury found José Lara guilty of her daughter’s murder. But that peace was short-lived. An appellate court has now reversed the conviction, ruling that Lara should have been referred to the Kern Regional Center in 2023 for a competency examination.

“I have gone through—for the lack of better words—hell these past couple of years,” Smith said.

While she acknowledges that Lara has the right to appeal, Smith believes the evidence against him was overwhelming.

“On the other hand, I understand the system, that he has that right to appeal,” she said. “But evidence is evidence. There’s no denying that.”

During the original trial, jurors reached a guilty verdict in less than 30 minutes.

If Lara is found incompetent, he could be sent to a state hospital for treatment. If deemed competent, he may face a new trial.

Though she no longer lives in California, Smith said she plans to return to Bakersfield for future court hearings to continue standing up for her daughter.

“I would give my life for my daughter so my daughter could be here with her kids,” Smith said. “And I know it’s not possible.”

Lara is due back in court Oct. 29 for a review of a new competency evaluation.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

