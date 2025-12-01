Coping with the holiday blues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The holidays are here — a joyous time for many, but also a season that can be tough for others facing the holiday blues.

Jessica Cason, executive director of Aspire Counseling Services, says her organization sees an increase in patients seeking help with substance and alcohol abuse right now and following the holidays.

"What that's coming from a lot of the time is the increase financial stress, family conflict around the holidays, the change in routine," Cason said.

"They are utilizing alcohol or substances as a coping mechanism for those emotions and that stress and those feelings," Cason said.

Cason explains that for some, the hardest part of the holidays isn't financial stress or family conflict — it's the loneliness and grief that come with spending the season alone. She says that's why it's important to build a support system of positive, sober people, whether that's by joining a club or making friends through a new hobby.

"Someone who is going to notice if they don't hear from you for a while, someone you can be accountable to," Cason said.

For those gathering with family, Cason says the holidays can bring up old emotions and spark conflict. She recommends having a safety plan in case you need to step away, communicating your feelings calmly, and setting boundaries with relatives who may be triggering.

"Hey, you know what, when this happens, I really don't like the way that that feels, and I'm going to ask you not to do that anymore," Cason said. "And if it continues, make sure you take yourself so you always have the ability to leave."

Cason stresses the importance of paying attention to signs of seasonal depression. If you're feeling low, don't isolate — get outside, take a walk, or spend time with friends. She also encourages people to open up about how they're feeling, whether that's with friends, family, or a professional counselor.

"You know, we're going to get you where you need to be so you can get to where you want to be," Cason said.

Cason says with support and self-awareness, no one has to face the holiday blues by themselves.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

