Corazon Latino hosts Small Business Day to help Bakersfield vendors get permits and licenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Corazon Latino, along with the city and county, came together to host an event helping vendors get their permits and licenses.

Urbelina was one of many vendors who attended Small Business Day at Belle Terrace Park, where vendors received free assistance with permitting and licensing, among other resources.

Urbelina sold food at the unpermitted Casa Loma Swap Meet and was there during one of the clean-up operations that took place last month.

"They took all of the dishes... I saw how they were taking everything," Urbelina said.

She said the event made a significant difference for her.

"I feel happy because all of my paperwork is now in order," Urbelina said.

Corazon Latino board member Tere Quintana says licensing continues to be a big issue in the community, and that is one of the reasons they wanted to host the event.

"A lot of our vendors don't have the documents that they need in order to be operating in our city or in our county and we want those vendors to get all the documentation in order. We don't want them to get any fines. We want them to succeed, but we also want them to do everything the right way," Quintana said.

Quintana says they want to help vendors as much as they can and understands that sometimes the process can be overwhelming, which is why they are trying to make things as simple as possible.

"There's going to be a paper that is going to have an order or where do you need to go from here from here and here and here so they can get their permits," Quintana said.

Urbelina is now excited to have her new food truck, Antojitos Oaxaquena.

"By the end of next month I'll be able to work again and follow all of the laws," Urbelina said.

Organizers say their goal is to host the event twice a year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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