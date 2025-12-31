Corn Masa at Center of New Health Law

Freshly made tortillas — a beloved staple on so many family tables — are about to become a powerful tool for protecting life. Starting in 2026, they’ll be fortified with folic acid — a simple change with the power to help prevent devastating birth defects in babies.

Here at Los Primos Tortilleria, fresh handmade tortillas are made daily , using simple ingredients— called masa, or corn dough and water.

However, a new law is on the way — and for major manufacturers, it means change.

Starting soon, corn masa dough and fresh masa products will be made with folic acid — thanks to AB 1830, introduced by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula — to help prevent devastating birth defects like spina bifida.

Dr. Benjamin Leong says this addition isn’t necessarily new to everyday food consumption.

“It’s actually something thats been in our baked products, anything with unbleached flour so anything from the bread on the shelf to the raw flour that we buy,” said Dr. Leong.

Dr. Benjamin Leong says this new change doesn't just benefit babies, but adults as well as folic acid is a necessary vitamin for everyone.

“So, folic acid is actually just one of several b vitamins. it’s very very key for a developing child, especially in the first four weeks as the spinal chord develop,” said Dr. Leong.

According to the National Library of Medicine from 1955 to 2020, Hispanic Americans accounted for about 26% of patients with spina bifida.

23ABC reached out to Assemblymember Arambula’s office for comment, receiving back in part quote ,“I’m pleased that AB 1830 now fully goes into effect as a law because it is an important step in protecting the health of mothers and infants from birth defects. Such fortification has been federally required since 1998 in enriched cereal grain products -- but it wasn’t made compulsory for corn masa flour and wet masa products.”

When the new year arrives, tortillas and tamales will deliver more than flavor — they’ll carry the power to help families live healthier lives.

