Cost of raising a child hits record high as Kern County families struggle with inflation and childcare

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new analysis from Lending Tree shows the cost of raising a child in the U.S. has hit a record high, costing more than $300,000 through age 18.

That averages about $17,000 a year, which is thousands more than just a year ago. In Kern County and across California, families are feeling the impact even more, especially during a child's early years.

Economist Aaron Hegde said the cost of childcare and other essentials for young children in California can total around $33,000 a year.

"When you look at from 0 to 18, the most expensive parts for raising a child is from 0 to 5 or 0 to 10 when they need a lot more. And those costs have been going up for a whole host of reasons," Hegde said.

Hegde said inflation is a major driver, impacting everything from food and clothing to transportation.

"And just in the last 4, 5 months, the cost of energy has gone up, like the cost of gas and stuff. So taking them to little league games or to after-school activities now costs more," Hegde said.

For many families, rising costs mean making tough financial decisions and cutting back in other areas just to keep up. Help is also becoming harder to find. Organizations like CAPK offer free childcare through programs like Early Head Start, but demand is surging.

"We’ve seen a ton of families, more so than we’re used to. Typically, we have tons of enrollment spots available for families to enroll their children in, but we’re fully enrolled currently," Savannah Oates said.

Oates, who works with CAPK, said families are feeling the pressure everywhere they turn.

"So the biggest challenge we’re seeing from parents is that they are just trying to make ends meet. Everything has went up. The cost of groceries, gas, just the necessities for their child, to raise their child has went up exponentially," Oates said.

Experts warn that the rising costs could have long-term impacts on both family budgets and the broader economy.

"Maybe having three, four kids may not be something most people can afford, which then has the long-term implications of population growth declining," Hegde said.

There are some efforts aimed at easing the burden, such as President Trump's initiative to give $1,000 to every American child born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. However, for many families, day-to-day costs remain the biggest challenge.

As costs continue to rise, experts say families may have to keep adjusting while the demand for support services grows. CAPK encourages any families who are struggling to call 211.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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