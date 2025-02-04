Could California become its own independent country? With a recent proposed initiative, it seems to be a possibility.

Political analyst Ian Anderson breaks down the significance, and the history of this petition.

In order for the proposed initiative to become eligible for the ballot, it must receive 546,651 signatures from registered voters by July 22, 2025.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On January 23, 2025, the Secretary of State announced a new initiative was cleared to begin collecting petition signatures.

“Recently some California voters have proposed the potential separation of California from the union, becoming its own independent country,” said 23ABC political analyst, Ian Anderson.

If enacted, this proposed measure could end up on the November 2028 ballot.

23ABC Bakersfield neighborhood reporter Avery Elowitt spoke with some people in Bakersfield to get their thoughts.

“I’m just not sure what to think. I really wanted to agree with it myself but I just hope that… for the future, that if there are major decisions like that being made, hopefully, there’s a lot of decisions to make– smart decision making,” said Derek Gordillo, a Bakersfield Resident.

“I know California is a place where they protect the undocumented compared to other places,” says Angelica Marino, another Bakersfield resident. “If it’s something that will benefit the people that are undocumented, I think it’s a good idea.”

“There should be better things to work on than trying to make California its own country. I mean, that just doesn’t make too much sense to me. There’s better things to do,” said Bakersfield resident and retired veteran Paul Hernandez.

Marcus Evans, proponent of the measure, would need to collect 5% of the total votes cast for governor in the November 2022 general election within 180 days in order for the petition to move forward.

Anderson says this isn’t the first time a state in America wanted to become independent, with similar proposals dating back to the American Revolution.

“There have been attempts, not just in California, but Texas attempted in the 20th century, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and other states have petitioned and tried to do this,” said Anderson. “Success obviously has not happened.”

But those attempts have been met with legal challenges.

“Constitutionally, we are a perpetual union. And so the idea of states like California or Texas leaving the union has been met constitutionally as unfounded,” said Anderson.

Outside of legality, Anderson says there’s still a purpose behind this proposed measure.

“I would say just from a political analyst standpoint, this is more of a symbolic gesture than anything else. The likelihood of this really going through is slim to none,” said Anderson.

He adds that the symbolism behind this gesture could be opposing certain policies or administrations, but there’s another way to voice your opinions that may be more productive.

“Whether it’s a topic of immigration, the economy, homelessness, housing, oil and gas, you really should be working with your local elected officials, your congresspersons,” says Anderson. “Let the governor know how you feel, one way or another, I think that is a more effective way to implement change.”

In order for the proposed initiative to become eligible for the ballot, it must receive 546,651 signatures from registered voters by July 22, 2025.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

