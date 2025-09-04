Could you be next? Powerball winner in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you won the Powerball, what would you spend the money on? On Wednesday night, there was a Powerball winner right here in Bakersfield.

On Wednesday night, one of two top-winning Powerball tickets was sold right here at the Albertsons off Allen Road and Rosedale. Each ticket is worth a whopping nine hundred eighty-four thousand, five hundred eighty-four dollars.

I went out to this Northwest grocery store to ask neighbors how they’d spend a life-changing windfall if they won.

Richard Bussard Sr. is a local community member, and a Powerball Ticket Buyer and I asked “If you won $1.7 billion dollars, what would you spend it on?”

He says, “I’d donate to a lot of stuff — and my son would be the happiest young man alive.”

Richard Bussard Sr. is an avid Powerball player. He says he comes in every day to buy his tickets.

Marty and DeeDee Shepherd are also local community members and Powerball Ticket Buyers and they says

"I’d probably buy a ocean house, at the beach, and a new boat — a bigger boat. She’s always complaining about my boat being too small."

The Shepherds bought several Powerball tickets — but only walked away with $190. Not quite the lucky ticket, but they’re hopeful that Saturday’s drawing brings better luck. They’re not alone — most of the people I spoke with say they’re keeping their fingers crossed, believing luck can still strike.

Pual Marin tell says, “Me and my daughter have been buying tickets everywhere because of the big ol’ jackpot.

I’m coming down the road, and she texts me — she says, ‘Dad, guess what? Somebody won.’

She says they went to Albertsons on Rosedale and bought a ticket and won a million dollars.

So I text her back, ‘Hey, I’m right around the corner from Albertsons on Rosedale, I’m stopping right now to buy a couple of tickets.’

And here I am. I’m gonna be the next winner — I hope so!”

There’s another drawing for that $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

