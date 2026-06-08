Could you still afford a home in Kern County? new report raises concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The latest housing data for Kern County presents a mixed outlook for home buyers and sellers, with a market that remains largely flat while affordability concerns continue to grow.

For residents like Vanessa Martinez, home ownership remains a goal that feels just out of reach. Martinez, a single mother of two, says she has spent years working toward financial stability and hopes to eventually purchase a home.

“I don't want to continue renting without being able to invest in myself,” Martinez said. “That's where I'm at right now. I'm saving, but I'm also looking.”

According to the latest Crabtree housing report, the local market has remained relatively steady.

However, the report warns that if mortgage rates rise to around 6%, buyers earning less than $98,000 annually could be priced out of the market.

Martinez, who recently completed a master's degree, hopes her education will improve her earning potential and bring home ownership closer to reality.

“It took me two years to finish my master's degree, and with that degree I could potentially start making around $80,000 a year,” she said.

While Bakersfield remains more affordable than many of California’s coastal communities, housing costs have risen significantly in recent years due to population growth, limited housing inventory, and strong buyer demand.

Local real estate agent Kevin Oliver says the market is showing signs of stability, though growth remains limited.

“We are seeing a flat market with the number of units sold, but during the summer season we're seeing those pending sales numbers go up,” Oliver said.

Although completed home sales have remained relatively unchanged, pending sales are increasing as more properties become available.

At the same time, affordability remains a concern for many prospective buyers.

Oliver noted that the median home price increased from approximately $398,000 in March to $400,000 in April, while housing inventory has continued to decline.

“We may, if it prolongs any longer, go into 2027 and remain kind of flat from this year into 2027,” Oliver said.

Despite current challenges, Oliver believes broader economic improvements could help create better conditions for buyers in the future.

“Once our leaders settle the tensions in Iran and that conflict is resolved, there's a lot of potential for the housing market to get better,” he said.

For Martinez and many others hoping to purchase a home, any improvement in affordability could make a significant difference.

“I'm not asking for much,” Martinez said. “I'm just asking for a place to call home a place where my children can grow up and maybe one day raise their own families.”

Housing experts recommend that prospective buyers explore local housing assistance programs, though demand for those programs in Bakersfield often results in lengthy wait times.

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