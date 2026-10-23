Could your personal data be at risk? Local IT experts warn of a hidden website security flaw

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Outdated PHP software could leave popular websites — and the personal information they store — vulnerable to hackers, experts say.

Local IT experts are sounding the alarm about a potential security vulnerability that could put personal data at risk when you log on to a website and enter your information.

Before discussing your information being leaked, it helps to start with the basics: What exactly is PHP?

"PHP is a server scripting language — or programming language — that allows websites to do things like look up information, process forms, display information." Roger Lawrence, Technology Director for ARRC and CharTec, said most internet users may never know whether a website uses PHP because it operates behind the scenes.

But he said what matters is which version of PHP that website is running.

If that version is outdated and has known security vulnerabilities, Lawrence said it could put users' personal information at risk. He said PHP is used by popular platforms like WordPress and helps power a large share of websites across the internet.

So if all of this is happening behind the scenes, how do cybercriminals find websites that may be running vulnerable software?

"If I'm a hacker and I wanted to use this PHP vulnerability, I could spend up to a thousand AI bots to go and scan the internet for anyone using PHP on those compromised platforms."

Once a vulnerable website is found, Matthew Smith said automated bots can search for weaknesses and try to break in. And it's not just your password that could be at risk.

Smith said other personal information stored by the website could also be exposed. That's why Smith said users should use unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication, adding an extra layer of protection.

If something doesn't look right on your website, IT experts say don't wait. Put the site into maintenance mode, contact your web host, and submit an emergency support ticket.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

