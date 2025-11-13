Councilmember Ken Weir reveals cancer battle amid extended absence from Bakersfield City Council

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After questions about his repeated absences from city council meetings, Ward 3 Councilmember Ken Weir has revealed he’s been undergoing cancer treatment. Now, I’m reaching out to the city attorney to learn what his extended absence means legally and financially — and who’s making sure Ward 3 still has a voice at City Hall.

Bakersfield Councilmember Ken Weir, who represents Ward 3, has missed 13 city council meetings this year — including the last five in a row. After 23ABC aired a story earlier this week asking about his absences, Weir released a public statement saying, “I thought my treatment and recovery would allow me to return to my duties sooner than later. However, I have had several setbacks and underestimated the treatments and the amount of recovery time needed.I appreciate the patience of my council colleagues and have been assured by the City Manager that my constituent issues are being addressed.I will continue to stay updated on City Council issues and will attend meetings as my health allows.”

But Weir did not say if he plans to step down.

Because Bakersfield is a charter city, there’s no process to remove him from office — meaning he can remain on the council unless he resigns or faces a recall.

Ginny Gennaro is the Bakersfield City Attorney, and she says,

“There is no mechanism for the mayor or the city council members to impeach or remove a fellow colleague. The only real way would be either resignation or a recall.”

As for the needs of Ward 3 residents, the city attorney says staff are still handling constituent concerns. “I want listeners to understand that, at least from staff’s perspective, the constituents from Ward 3 are being represented.” Gennaro said.

VO -

According to the city, each councilmember receives $100 a month and a car allowance.

They’re also eligible for city health insurance, though it’s unclear whether Weir opted to receive it.

Despite his absences, he remains eligible for those benefits.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

