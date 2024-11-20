Country is a timeless genre, at least for The Soda Crackers

The Country Music Awards highlights musical talent worldwide. But in Kern County, the musical talent is right in our neighborhood.

Walking in the footsteps of some Bakersfield country legends, Zane Adamo says The Soda Crackers perform the Bakersfield Sound.

The Soda Crackers will take the stage at the Emporium Western Store on November 30 for the public to enjoy.

What started as a jam session for Zane Adamo and his friends grew to be ‘The Soda Crackers.’

“We always tell people we’re a Bakersfield sound band, first and foremost,” said Adamo.

The Soda Crackers is a hometown band, hosting its first show three years ago in Taft.

“It kind of was on that cutting edge of early rock and roll, hard hitting country music,” said Adamo. “It was music that was meant for people to dance to.”

As a kid, Adamo said his father introduced him to the Bakersfield Sound.

“I think if you ask 10 different people what the Bakersfield Sound is, you’ll get 10 different definitions,” said Adamo. “But for me personally, I think it was a movement in country music that started in the late 40s and had its heyday in the 50s and 60s and kind of died off in the 70s.”

The Soda Crackers carry that legacy in each of their shows, often taking the stage at the Fairfax Grange Dance Hall.

“... when they come up to us and tell us that we’re playing it the right way and play it the way that Buck and Merle and Wynn Stewart would play, that means the most to me,” said Adamo.

With the 2024 Country Music Awards ahead, Adamo says this style of music is not so easy to come by.

“To find some of those newer people doing the old school style stuff is tough, but they’re out there,” said Adamo. But he anticipates a comeback.

“Looking at the artists who are nominees this year, you can clearly see there’s the 90s country and the outlaw country movement has made its way back into the mainstream country music,” said Adamo.

The Soda Crackers will take the stage at the Emporium Western Store on November 30 for the public to enjoy.

