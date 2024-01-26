County and industry leaders address 2024 at State of the County

Video shows speakers, videos, and highlights from the 26th Annual State of the County Address.

Fourth District Supervisor and Chairman of the Board David Couch addressing the audience as the keynote speaker, highlighting the plans and investments for 2024. A major point for county officials: putting Measure K funds to use.

Local leaders and industry heads shared their views, accomplishments, and goals for 2024 at State of the County Address.

“We’re proud to say that not only are we the energy capital of California, but the really we are a driving force," Couch said. "Thanks to measure K, we have been able to drastically increase our support for the public safety industries."

Industry leaders sharing the ways Kern County makes a worldwide impact. From AES Global Energy to the Rio Tinto U.S. Borax Mine in Boron, the largest open pit mine in the state.

35th District Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains sharing her plans to introduce a medical school to Kern.

“What we need are more opportunities for our young people to dream big," Bain said.

The Mechanics Bank Convention Center filled with nearly 800 guests, from local lawmakers, to city and county officials, as well as community advocates..

Along with the global industry impact, Kern County leaders highlighted the local accomplishments as the back-bone of California, leading in agriculture, tech, and distribution.

“We are a tight knit community of innovators, sometimes were the underdogs but we’re always the people who just don’t quit," Couch said.

