County Public Health proposing service cuts, public hearing on July 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health will hold a public hearing on July 29 to discuss proposed service cuts that would impact over 6,000 patients across multiple facilities in Kern County.

The cuts would affect patients at Public Health's mobile clinics, the Shafter office, and the main public health office on Mount Vernon Avenue.

According to data provided by Kern County Public Health, these proposed service reductions are expected to save the county $3.58 million dollars, but impact 6,130 patients. Services expected to see reductions include pregnancy and STD testing, immunizations, and tuberculosis risk assessments.

The recently adopted Kern County budget shows funding for Public Health will drop from about $51.1 million to about $38.2 million, representing a decrease of more than 25%.

During a presentation before the adoption of the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget, a county representative explained that most of the cuts stem from reduced state and federal funding.

The federal cuts total over $10 million and come from CDC funding being pulled back by the Trump administration.

An additional $2 million reduction in state funding results from California slowing down disbursement of Future of Public Health funds.

Residents can attend the public hearing scheduled for July 29 at 9 a.m. at the Kern County Administrative Building on Truxtun Avenue in the Board of Supervisors chambers.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

