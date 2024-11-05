County reaches record-breaking number of poll workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County officials say they’ve received the highest turnout of poll workers this general election.



According to county officials, there are 104 poll sites scattered throughout the county.

15 to 16 hundred poll workers are required to fully staff all the poll sites.

This year, county officials say they received a record-breaking recruitment, including an increase of high school workers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many U.S. citizens voting is a fundamental right, Some citizens take it a step further, saying helping others vote is part of their duty to the country.

"It's part of my patriotic duty as an American and I feel like I can help to draw others to come out and express their vote," stated Ex-Army Member and Poll Worker Justin Kimball.

Kimball says he's been volunteering as a poll worker for several years now. This general election, he is a site supervisor at Standard Middle School, one of the 104 polling sites scattered throughout the county.

"It does take a lot of people in order to sufficiently staff these poll sites. Right now, it does take about 15 to 16 hundred poll workers," said Elections Process Coordinator Joshua Luna.

And this year, Luna says the county is right on target with record-breaking recruitment of 16 hundred poll workers. In addition to those recruited, Luna says county employees also fill in and play a role working at the polling sites.

"It gives a good sense of community for a lot of our poll workers they do this every year and they're returning and we see them because they have a lanyard full of all their election pins," explained Luna.

Luna says each poll worker receives a stipend for their service: clerks receive $160, Inspectors receive $200, Supervisors receive $230, and Site Supervisors like Kimball receive $230.

"The ability to help fulfill that need and help others make a decision that actually affects our country is very rewarding to do this position," said Kimball. "I'm proud to do it and I've done it for many years and I'll continue to do it for as long as I can."

Polling sites will be open from 7 am to 8 pm on Election Day. For the complete list of poll sites visit, www.KernVote.com.



