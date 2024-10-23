COURT DOCS: 5-year affair may have led to killing on Panama Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On October 4th, there was a deadly shooting that involved a man's girlfriend & her affair in Bakersfield. The investigation has been growing for a couple weeks, & suspects are due in court in December



The affair has been going on for 5 years, and the girlfriend was alleged to be pregnant.

Two suspects, found in the shooting. Investigators are still looking for information to find the shooter.

Police ask if you know any information to reach out to 661-327-7111

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

On October 4th, a deadly shooting took place on Panama St in Bakersfield. Now, weeks later we're learning more about the case. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter, the police report surfaced last week and according to the report the victim was allegedly having a 5 year affair with the shooters girlfriend.

The victim's name has still not been released by the Kern County Coroner's Office, but the police have two suspects in connection to the shooting: Christopher Tovar and Lacey Guerra.

Alex Paiz Responding Sergeant for BPD said "We got called out to a shooting in the 3000 block in panama st currently its one victim who is now deceased the investigation is on going."

According to the report... Tovar claimed he loved his girlfriend and noticed she had been acting differently and getting into arguments. However.. a person we spoke to -- Kristin Williams -- who claims to be a close friend of the man who died alleged there was more to the story...

"I guess he was seeing a girl, I heard she might be pregnant by his baby. The guy found out they had some issues in the past regarding this incident he said its not related to that. I guess when he got out he found out that he was staying with her. Then they came over and shot him." said Kristin Williams.

Both suspects gave police different stories. According to the offense report Tovar claimed that he wasn't at the scene when the shooting happened but does recall Lacey picking him up that day.

Antonio Orozco Detective with BPD said "That was his statement I believe just on circumstances and statements obtained from the report that he was the shooter, referring to Mr. Christopher Tovar. I think his statement is trying to avoid taking responsibility for what had happened."

Documents say Lacey claimed she was running errands for most of the day, going to multiple places but never meeting up with Christopher. When told her vehicle was seen somewhere else... according to the documents.. Lacy denied picking anyone else up besides her friend.

Antonio Orozco Detective with BPD said "As the investigation developed officers received information, part of the information received identified the suspect that we now believe was involved of the shooting. Officers also contacted witnesses that canvased the area had footage of the vehicle involved. As the investigation progressed the second suspect was also identified, and both were subsequently located and arrested."

This case is still on going and the two suspects were in court Tuesday for a pre-preliminary hearing but that has been rescheduled for December 11.

This is still an active investigation, if you have any new information reach out to Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111. For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



