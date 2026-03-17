Court documents show KCSO’s failure to meet stipulated agreement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Justice is explaining for the first time why it asked a court to extend oversight of the Kern County Sheriff's Office — and why that supervision will now continue for another two years.

In court documents obtained by 23ABC, the DOJ outlined areas where KCSO needed to improve, including use of force related to canines, stops, searches and seizures, responding to people in behavioral health crises, personnel complaints, and supervisorial oversight.

The state's initial request for oversight was made in December 2020, and KCSO was given five years to address the issues outlined by the DOJ.

In its request to extend the supervisory period, the DOJ noted the sheriff's office is in full compliance with requirements related to responding to behavioral health crises, language access, recruitment, and community policing.

However, KCSO is only in partial compliance or non-compliant with requirements related to use of force, stops, searches and seizures, and supervisorial oversight.

DOJ attorneys wrote in the extension request:

"Although many of KCSO's revised policies are finalized, they must be developed into trainings and, most importantly, adequately reflected in KCSO's policing practices on the ground, and those outcomes must be maintained for one year."

I reached out to the DOJ on Monday morning for comment, but did not hear back by news time.

In a reply to the state's request for extended supervision, the county argues it has been working to meet the requirements, but says there are limited metrics available to determine whether reforms are taking hold. The county also says delays in reviewing information provided to the state and the monitoring team have limited its ability to make greater progress toward reform.

County counsel wrote in that reply:

"Despite the best efforts of the KCSO and the County, the lack of reciprocal diligence by our partners regarding some of the requirements of the Stipulated Judgement has significantly undermined the KCSO's ability to demonstrate compliance."

When I reached out to County Counsel on Monday, a spokesperson offered this statement:

"The County acknowledges the court's recent decision to grant the Department of Justice's (DOJ) motion to extend the Stipulated Judgment. While the County opposed the DOJ's request, it remains committed to continuing collaborative efforts with all parties to achieve full compliance."

In a statement from a KCSO spokesperson, the office noted the extension could be shortened if KCSO is able to achieve full compliance, and said it is working diligently to do so.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

