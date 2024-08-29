COVID-19 is not over, two new variants have surfaced throughout the country

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two new variants have been increasing across the United States and growing in California. KP.3.1.1 and LB.1 are mutations of KP.2. We talked to KCPH about the variants.



Nationally we have seen over 10,000 hospitalizations due to covid-19

Adults with diabetes and heart conditions have higher chances of hospitalization than someone who doesn't have those diseases.

Doctors suggest getting a new vaccine shot every 6 months to a year.

Two Covid variants have made a name for themselves since June 2024. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Both carry similar characteristics to K-P-2 which was the main COVID variant.

The COVID-19 pandemic began in 20-20... and doctors around the globe are trying to lessen the impact with the newest variant.Dr. James Mansi, the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Moderna, stressed the importance of people getting vaccinated for the upcoming respiratory season.

Healthcare officials say adults with these diseases have a higher chance of hospitalization.



Dr. James Mansi said "When you consider that most American adults have at least one of these conditions that increase their risk of COVID-related morbidity and mortality it is important to maintain that up-to-date status."

Dr. Mansi tells me that long-term COVID is something that more adults are experiencing, with symptoms lasting longer than two weeks.

"Just like you get a flu shot every year, covid is going to be very similar to that because it mutates and changes so much. It's not like a measles vaccine or polio or something like that. We get them when we are younger and the immunity lasts our whole lives." said Paul Rzucidlo

KP3 and LB1 are the two new variants, that were identified in June 2024.

"It is important to know that COVID-19 remains a significant health risk and it's the leading cause of respiratory illness-related hospitalization. Regardless of age or health condition in fact in California COVID-19. Positive rates have been very high based on wastewater activity and even higher than some of the national levels." said Dr. Mansi

Starting at the end of September, you will be able to order free covid tests through the US Department of Health Services. They will be sent right to your home.

Doctors recommend that you get a new Covid shot every six months.. to a year.For 23 ABC, I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



