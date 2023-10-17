Creating a sense of belonging for undocumented students

Video shows Bakersfield College, student interview, interviews with CCCO.

This week is Undocumented Student Action Week at BC. This year's theme: Creating Belonging for Undocumented Students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

California has one of the largest undocumented student populations in the nation and while there’s plenty of resources available for undocumented students. Sometimes though, the amount of information can be overwhelming.

Andrea Fuerte is a first-generation Bakersfield College graduate who pursued her education dreams as an AB540 student. Fuerte’s experience at BC is like so many undocumented students, aware there are resources but still anxious to reach out and take advantage.

Linda Vazquez, Assistant Vice Chancellor for State and Federal Relations for California Community Colleges, said over the years as questions rose regarding the future of DACA, many young undocumented students reacted by wanting to stay quiet. That’s why CCCO began undocumented student week of action. Now in its seventh year, the theme is Creating Belonging for Undocumented Students.

Bakersfield College supplying support for the more than 1,000 undocumented students on campus, kicking off immigration clinics in 2020 and inviting the whole community to take part in creating an environment of inclusion. This week, BC is hosting several seminars from Tuesday through Friday.

Fuerta said her experience as an undocumented student has inspired her to pursue a career in in education and become a counselor, so she can help guide other undocumented students.

