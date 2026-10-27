Crews repair Bakersfield sinkhole at Airport Drive and Roberts Lane after weekend water line break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Crews are now repairing a sinkhole at Airport Drive and Roberts Lane after it opened up over the weekend when a water line broke, causing traffic headaches in the area.

Kern County Public Works says the break involved a line operated by Oildale Mutual Water Company.

One eastbound lane and one northbound lane will remain closed while crews make repairs. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution because the traffic signals at the intersection are temporarily off.

Parents picking up children from nearby schools should plan to leave early, as the lane closures could cause traffic backups. Pedestrians are also being urged to use extra caution when crossing in the area.

Kern County Public Works says taking a look at their work maintenance page can help residents avoid road closures before getting stuck in traffic. The city reminds residents to report any road incidents to their page if it falls within the city limits.

If you spot a potential road hazard, don't ignore it. Kern County and the City of Bakersfield say you can report it online, by phone, or through their apps.

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