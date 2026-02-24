Crowded field emerges in California governor’s race after Democratic convention

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The race for California governor is taking shape with nearly two dozen candidates in the running, most of them Democrats, following the California Democratic Party’s weekend convention.

With no clear front-runner emerging, political observers say the crowded field could reshape the dynamics of the race, especially under California’s “top-two” primary system, which sends the two highest vote-getters to the November election regardless of party affiliation.

“Even though California is a heavily Democratic state, that dilutes the field. The Republican candidates right now are much narrower,” said Ian Anderson, a political science professor. “You could see two Democrats. You could see two Republicans. At this level, it’s less about party ideology and more about what the candidate can do for the state.”

At the convention, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell led the delegate vote with 24%, followed by former state Controller Betty Yee with 17%. Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra placed third with 14%, while billionaire Tom Steyer received 13%.

Former Rep. Katie Porter earned 9% of the delegate vote, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurman received 8%, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa drew 5%, and former state Assemblymember Ian Calderon received 1%. Nearly 9% of delegates did not vote or said they had no preference.

For Kern County voters, local economic concerns could influence which candidates stand out.

“Affordability is a huge topic. Oil is a big driver of our economy here in Kern County, so voters want candidates who understand that livelihood,” said Flor Olvera of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom not running, many candidates remain unfamiliar to voters. Analysts say that could lead to a larger pool of undecided voters and greater pressure on campaigns to connect with communities across the Central Valley.

“The number of undecided voters proves people are paying more attention,” Olvera said.

Democrats hope the crowded field narrows in the coming months as the campaign continues.

