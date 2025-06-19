CROWN ACT: The journey to embracing and loving natural hair in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.(KERO) — Residents in Bakersfield share their journeys towards embracing natural Black hair.



Broadcast transcript:

Ebone King, a Bakersfield resident tells me "I love my hair. My hair is my best friend on a bad day."

King grew up with thick, short natural hair — but accepting it was a challenge.

"When I was younger, I had what you would consider 'nappy' hair. That's what my schoolmates, my peers — they pretty much made fun of my hair because it was kinky, coily, and shorter."

Growing up in the 1980s, Kings mother straightened her hair to help her fit in. "Everybody wanted looser curls — what they called 'good hair.'"

She's not the only one who struggled with self-acceptance.

Alice Moundafie also felt pressure to meet society's beauty standards. "I was 14, I want to say, when I got my first relaxer — and I kept doing that until probably my early 30s."

It was in their early 30s that both women began their natural hair journeys. "What I realized is that chemically altering my hair just wasn't working for me. But back then, that was the norm — it's what everyone did. My hair would grow, but then it would break off."

In 2019, California became the first state to pass the CROWN Act — legislation that stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. Now passed in 24 states, the law protects against hair-based discrimination.

Licensed cosmetologist Caprisha Daniels has been doing hair for over 20 years, and she says the issue is still widespread — many of her clients still face discrimination and hair damage. "A lot of my clients didn't even know the CROWN Act existed. So yeah, I just love being able to educate — that's really what it comes down to: education and doing your research."

Daniels says one of the most common issues she sees is damaged hair — often caused by a lack of moisture and knowledge on how to care for African American textures.

Her advice? Try different products to find what keeps your hair moist, eat healthy, and take vitamins.

Moundafie, those steps helped her fully embrace her natural crown. "Your saying you want to be natural, your saying you want this it's beyond just your hair natural hair."

Now a mother, she says sharing what she's learned with her daughter is part of her healing journey. "I love that she didn't have any of the pressures that I did — and how she went straight into embracing her natural hair."

As there's still a long way for cultural acceptance, they hope by sharing their stories others will be inspired to embrace their natural beauty too.

