CSU-B's Ari Wideman resigns, 9-51 record over two seasons as women's coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After two years at the helm of the women's basketball program, California State University-Bakersfield announced Ari Wideman would be resigning on April 21st.

Wideman's tenure at CSU-B culminated in a 9-51 overall record, 4-36 in Big West Conference play. The release announcing her departure did provide a reason for Wideman's resignation.

In the interim, Associate Head Coach Ray Alvarado will take over head coaching duties. The release did not specify if the search for a new head coach has started.

Prior to joining CSUB, Wideman worked on coaching staffs at the University of Toledo, Arkansas State, and San Jose State. Wideman also played professional basketball in Iceland, according to the release from CSUB announcing Wideman's hiring.

At the time of Wideman's hiring, the University's athletic department announced it was making history with Wideman being the first woman to lead the women's basketball program, and the first Black, female head coach in the University's history.

23ABC reached out to the University to coordinate an interview with Wideman to discuss her resignation. A spokesperson for CSUB Athletics responded, "At this time, we won't be coordinating any interviews to talk about Coach Wideman's resignation."

The CSU-B Runner's women's basketball program has not posted a winning record since the 2019-2020 season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

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