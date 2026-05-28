CSU launches three-year degree pathway putting students on the fast lane to graduation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students at California State University, Bakersfield could soon have the option to earn a bachelor’s degree in just three years instead of the traditional four.

Earlier this month, the California State University system approved changes allowing campuses to offer new degree pathways designed to make college more affordable and accessible for students.

The proposal would reduce the traditional 120-unit bachelor’s degree requirement down to 90 units for certain programs, potentially saving students both time and tuition costs.

Nathan Evans with CSU says the initiative is focused on reducing financial barriers for students.

“The potential for a shortened or abbreviated number of units can reduce that cost. So if that can be completed in three years or 90 units, that’s cutting off a full year of tuition in some cases,” Evans said.

Under the new initiative, universities would also have more flexibility in designing programs tailored to specific career paths and student needs.

The approved degree options include a Bachelor of Professional Studies, aimed at workers pursuing management roles who may receive credit for skills gained through previous job experience, and a Bachelor of Applied Studies, designed for students with vocational or technical training backgrounds.

Another pathway, the Bachelor of Education, would focus specifically on classroom preparation for aspiring teachers.

“The three degree types allow campuses to design very intentional degrees for perhaps different professions or different student interests,” Evans said.Still, not everyone is convinced shortening degree programs will solve the challenges students face when pursuing higher education.

Susan Parker says she does not believe the length of college programs is the main issue preventing students from attending college.

“I don’t think a degree being four years of time is what’s stopping people from going to college. And if it was, lowering it to three years isn’t a significant enough change,” Parker said.

With 22 campuses across California, CSUB now has the option to adopt the new degree pathways.

University officials told 23ABC they are still evaluating whether to implement the changes and what those programs would look like on campus.

While CSU leaders say the goal is to retain students and lower costs, some students still have concerns about how the changes would work in practice.

“Are they going to lower the credit amount? Are they going to lower the credits you get per class? Are they just lowering the amount of credits in general?” Parker asked.When asked what solution she would rather see, Parker pointed to rising costs and wages.

“They’re going about it the wrong way. That’s not going to help. You should probably lower tuition or wave a magic wand and fix how companies don’t want to pay their workers,” she said.

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