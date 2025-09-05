CSUB assistant basketball coach arrested on human trafficking, weapons and drug charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield assistant men’s basketball coach Kevin Mays was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of human trafficking and other crimes, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said its investigation into the 32-year-old began in August after an anonymous tip claimed a woman was being trafficked across California, Oregon and Washington. Detectives located the victim in Sacramento, where she identified Mays as her alleged trafficker.

Investigators said they connected Mays and the victim through traffic stops, rental car records and multiple online ads. Officers served a warrant Thursday, arresting Mays and searching his car and apartment. They reported finding loaded, unregistered guns, narcotics and other evidence of drug sales.

Mays, a former CSUB player from 2014 to 2016, has been an assistant coach with the program for six seasons. The university confirmed he has been placed on administrative leave.

Mays was booked into Kern County Jail on charges of human trafficking, pimping, weapons violations and drug offenses. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 3 p.m.

