CSUB assistant coach faces pimping & drug charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A California State University Bakersfield basketball coach, Kevin Mays — once a standout player for the Roadrunners — is now facing felony charges in relation to a human trafficking case.

Kevin Mays, a well-known assistant basketball coach at CSU Bakersfield, is facing 11 charges, including pimping and pandering, possession of illegal firearms, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana for the purpose of sale, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Through his lawyer David Torres, He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Police say detectives found multiple online ads indicating that a 32-year-old woman was being trafficked by Mays. They were able to track her down in Sacramento last week, where she allegedly identified Mays as her trafficker.

Gina Pearl is the Chief Trial Deputy, Kern County DA’s Office and she says, “We have charged two counts — the first two counts in the complaint are pimping and pandering, and it does not involve a minor... They are serious charges, and some of the enhancements can potentially make them strike offenses.”

I reached out to the Open Door Network, a leading human trafficking advocacy group in Kern County. They say these kinds of cases can be complex.

Lauren Skidmore is the CEO, Open Door Network and she says,“What we believe is that there are victims in this case, and that these victims are considered trafficked because they are doing this against their will. Pimping and pandering is a different penal code — it's kind of in alignment with trafficking, but it's a different type of charge.”

An anonymous tip led investigators to Mays. The victim was found in a Sacramento hotel room that had been booked under his name. She also had his rental car in her possession.

Mays’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 16th, and his bail has been set at $500,000.

The university has placed Mays on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

