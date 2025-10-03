CSUB athletics sees many transitions as president forms commission to address improvements to programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield is working to stabilize its athletic programs after a series of high-profile departures and legal troubles that have rocked the department in recent months.

University President Vernon B. Harper Jr. announced the formation of a president's commission on intercollegiate athletics to help guide the program through what he acknowledged has been a "bumpy" period.

"We know it's been bumpy. Last two weeks. We wanted the dust. I wanted the dust to settle before I had these types of conversations to encourage our fans, to encourage our alumni, and always know that the runner spirit is always rising," Harper Jr. said.

The university has experienced significant turnover in its athletic department, including the departure of Athletic Director Kyle Conder and longtime coaches Rod Barnes from men's basketball and Chris Hansen from swimming and diving.

In September, former CSUB Assistant Men's Basketball Coach Kevin Mays was arrested on allegations of pimping and pandering. Additional charges of possession of child pornography were added late last month.

Harper Jr. said the recent events accelerated his plans to establish the commission, which aims to provide recommendations for steering CSUB athletics in the right direction amid an ever-changing college athletics landscape.

"Clearly, the last two weeks have made me sort of accelerate my thoughts around it and ensure that we have the right population of individuals membership on it, but it's really about setting the athletics with the program in the direction to be – have the success that it's had in the past," Harper Jr. said.

The president will not serve on the commission as it works to provide recommendations on changes and investments that could be made to CSUB athletics programs.

For the men's basketball program specifically, Harper Jr. said the current plan is to keep interim head coach Mike Scott as the head coach for the remainder of the season and reevaluate the situation at the end of the year.

CSUB men's basketball will be on display during their annual Hoopsfest at the end of October at Cal State Bakersfield.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

