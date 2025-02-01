CSUB celebrates Black history with the 7th annual Gospel Fest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 7th annual Gospel Fest at Bakersfield High School's historic auditorium features gospel music, community unity, and awards.



CSUB hosts the 7th annual Gospel Fest to celebrate Black history through music.

Gospel music unites the community and honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Historic Harvey Auditorium was the site of a significant civil rights march in 1960.

Churches participated with months of preparation, showcasing their dedication to the event.

Kenny Kim received an Excellence Award for his commitment to the Gospel music community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For one night of the year, Gospel music filled the inside of the Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High, hosted by CSUB.

Natasha Harris tells me, "Gospel music is a cornerstone of who we are as a black community, and so tonight is about bringing that community together to celebrate in solidarity, faith, and hope that we all talk about. But more than anything, gospel is the one thing that unites us as CSUB."

CSUB's president, Dr. Vernon Harper Jr., explains the ongoing tradition in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was inside this very auditorium in 1960.

Dr. Vernon Harper Jr. states, "He marched through Bakersfield, that march ended in this very... it's a really historic site and important especially on the west coast, and it's a regiment for so many aspects of social justice in this region."

Sixty-five years later, churches continue to sing in reflection and immense pride of MLK's legacy.

Traco Matthews, pastor from the church of God, tells me it's the first time his church is singing at the event.

Traco Matthews shares, "It took months of preparation learning songs, we're just going to sing a couple, we're so excited to worship our Lord and our savior."

Kenny Kim, who has been a pillar of the community, received an Excellence Award for his commitment to Gospel.

With prayer, singing, and dancing keeping the memories of the hurdles African Americans face and overcome, Tanya Dixon tells me that Gospel to her is to feel the joy from the community.

Tanya Dixon says, "Songs that bring good messages, just to lift up all and our hearts, spirits, and souls." CSUB tells me that this is just the start of their Black History events for the month of February.

