CSUB celebrates Class of 2026 at Dignity Health Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield held its spring graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Arena for the first time, celebrating the Class of 2026 with family and friends in attendance.

For the spring semester, 1,584 students graduated with bachelor's degrees, 288 with master's degrees and 14 with doctoral degrees in educational leadership. Combined with the fall semester, a total of 3,429 students graduated from Cal State Bakersfield.

University President Vernon B. Harper Jr. said crossing the stage carries deep meaning — especially for students who are the first in their families to attend a 4-year university.

"We're so proud of to be able to impact these families in this community, but because a higher education degree is pivotal to individuals being able to advance themselves, their families, in this community."

Angeline Hernandez is the first in her family to attend a university. She graduated with a degree in business administration after transferring from Bakersfield College.

"It's crazy. I didn't think I'd make it. It was a long journey, but it's exciting."

Hernandez said the transition from community college was challenging but worthwhile.

"Yeah, just transferring from a community college, and the coursework was a lot more rigorous, but we've had a push through."

Andres Alaniz majored in accounting and said his professors prepared him to enter the workforce.

"Every professor that I wanted to ask a question, they were always, like, available to answer, and that means a lot to the students, like, being able to just like when you're struggling, you're able to, like, get a question answered, it just means a lot."

Alaniz said the moment it became real was when he put on his cap and gown.

"When I was putting on my cap and gown. I thought, my my God, it's, like, finally happening. And it's, like, it was just so I felt like a sense of relief for sure."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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