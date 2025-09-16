CSUB coach faces new child pornography charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A CSUB assistant basketball coach is facing more criminal charges. Kevin Mays is already charged with pimping and pandering — but new documents reveal even more disturbing accusations involving child pornography.

In newly released court documents, Bakersfield police investigators say they discovered over 3,000 files encrypted on cloud storage accounts belonging to Kevin Mays.

In early September, investigators received an anonymous tip alleging that a woman was being trafficked by Mays.

Detectives later found multiple online ads linked to him — suggesting sex work was being coordinated across state lines.

The victim was eventually located in a Sacramento hotel room that had been booked under Mays’ name. Police say she was also in possession of his rental car.

Mays was then arrested and is now facing 11 felony charges — including pimping and pandering, illegal possession of firearms, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to sell, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of the trafficking investigation, police seized Mays’ phone. A forensic search of that device uncovered child sexual abuse material — launching a second criminal case. Forensic examiners say the content included images and videos showing pre-pubescent children involved in sexual acts — some as young as four years old.

Federal agents, including the U.S. Secret Service, are now assisting with the investigation.

Mays is now facing several more felony charges — including possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse material and possession of over 600 illegal images.

The case has been forwarded to Bakersfield Police’s Special Victims Unit for further investigation.

As of now, CSUB has not commented on Mays' employment status.

Kevin Mays is scheduled to be arraigned on the child pornography charges Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.

