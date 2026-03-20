CSUB College Corps program gives students experience while serving the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The College Corps program at California State University, Bakersfield is giving students the opportunity to earn money for school while serving their community, working with local organizations on issues like education, food insecurity, and environmental projects.

“It was a way for college to be more affordable, and it was a way to get hands-on experience outside of the classroom while at the same time being able to come to school. They know your schedule, so they are very flexible,” Joy Mixion, one of the participants said.

According to CSUB, Joy and about 80 other participants commit to 450 hours during the school year, gaining hands-on experience while supporting their community. In return, students can receive up to ten thousand dollars in stipends and education awards.

“It’s just given me a lot of leadership skills and communication skills, and it’s shown me the need for community support, building, and giving to your community,” Richard McDowell said.

Joy and Richard are in different parts of the College Corps program.

Joy is working at Okihi White Wolf Wellness, where she tends to the native garden. As an ag business major, she says the program was the perfect first step in launching her career. “I am now able to confidently say that I want to own my own farm and I have what it takes to do those things. I can do hard things, I can own my own farm in the future, and I know it’s hard work, but I can do it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Richard, a psychology major, is working at the edible garden at CSUB. There, he prepares for farm stands, learns about food insecurity, and mentors his peers. He even started his own experimental agriculture club, growing fruits and vegetables on campus. “Fresh fruits and stuff you can eat on the way to class or right after class, having a full belly is essential when you’re trying to retain information,” he said.

Both Joy and Richard say they’re grateful for the opportunity to get their hands dirty, build their careers, and gain confidence along the way.

If you’re interested in joining, now is your chance. According to program officials, the they are accepting 100 new applicants, with applications due by June 1st.

If you’re a college student interested in joining the College Corps program, you can visit College Corps CSUB

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