CSUB Expungement Clinic offers second chances in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local program is giving people in Kern County a second chance, helping them clear their records and move forward.

Cal State Bakersfield is bringing back its expungement clinic this spring, and organizers say it's one of the most impactful community resources they offer.

For the fourth year in a row, CSUB is hosting the clinic. The two-part program is designed to help eligible residents dismiss past criminal convictions.

"Our mission is to bring people back into society, so that they feel that they can be active participants in society and civic engagements. So on that level too, it's also a crime prevention measure, welcoming them back into our community," Dr. Jeanine Kraybill said.

Kraybill, director of the pre-law program at CSUB, says the clinic opens the door to better job opportunities, housing, and long-term stability.

Not all crimes qualify, but Kraybill says the clinic is meant for people who have done the work and are ready to move forward.

The first step is a pre-clinic on Thursday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at 2204 Q Street in downtown Bakersfield.

Attendees must bring their Kern County case information, which can be found by visiting the Kern County Superior Court building at 1415 Truxton Avenue and checking with the criminal court counter or the law library. A valid ID is also needed, and all fines and fees have to be paid.

"We are advising people to RSVP early, to start getting their documentation, so that we can be prepared for them," Kraybill said.

During that pre-clinic, partners from the Superior Court, Probation Department, and District Attorney's Office review cases to determine who is eligible.

Those who qualify will then return for the final clinic on April 24, where volunteer attorneys and CSUB legal interns help complete the expungement paperwork.

The clinic has filed more than 600 petitions for post-conviction relief, and Kraybill says the results are life-changing.

"I think it really helps people to take that scarlet letter off and let them know that we want them back and engaged in the community, and that we have people who care about them and that we understand that they are just needing a second chance," Kraybill said.

Capacity is limited, and attending the March pre-clinic is required to move on to the April clinic. Organizers encourage people to RSVP early by emailing plsi@csub.edu.

