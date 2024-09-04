CSUB: Help Students Reach a Higher Education through Scholarship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB offers a yearly scholarship to help students achieve an higher education. This year 30 students will receive a $2000 scholarship through the Hispanic Excellence Scholarship Fund.



Scholarship is available to all students regardless of heritage.

They have helped more than 1500 students achieve their education goals.

Since the beginning of the scholarship they have given out around 3.1 million dollars in scholarship funds to students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cal State Bakersfield offers a Hispanic excellence scholarship to all their students regardless of heritage. I’m Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. I got a chance to speak with some of the recipients and learn how these funds helped them

Each year they hand pick a group of students whether they are coming from highschool, community college or existing CSUB students to receive this scholarship

Erick Platatorres an Graduate Student from CSUB said "Who excel in their academia and are involved in their higher education. So its not just about going to class and back but also essentially going out there and putting yourself in the community. Excelling right, as a student, as a community member, and a professional."

This is the 41st year this scholarship fund has been around helping more than 1500 students achieve an higher education.

"Its pretty amazing over the years, we've had so many students come through the program. Young promising strong academic students. And then there years later their graduating, their succeeding their going on. Many of them are still in our community as local leaders." said Thomas Martinez an professor at CSUB.

Students receive the funds through their roadrunner portal and can use them for books, scantrons, school essentials, and tuition.

Lizath Caballero a Senior at CSUB said "I will be using the scholarship for tuition cost. As of Recently the California state university system had a increase of tuition. So for a lot of students its been the deal breaker for whether or not they continue their collegiate career or higher education."

Students tell me that they are thankful for Dr. Martinez for being one of the main people keeping the program alive over the years and encouraging students that there is money out there.

"So students like me, first generation or students that no clue what they want to do with their future but still want to come to college are able to use. So that they can finance their college education" said Lizath

Organizers plan on having an event to honor all the recipients on September 20 at CSUB. For 23ABC I’m Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

