CSUB host their Runners HoopFest to showcase their mens & womens basketball team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB host their annual HoopFest to introduce their new players and returns to the community. They had a night full of fun from a 3-point shoot out, dunk contest, and 5 on 5 scrimmages.



CSUB men basketball welcomed nine new players to their team.

Coach Barnes and Coach Wideman have high expectations for the season, and tells me they want their players to leave it all on the court every game.

During the event fans had a chance to win a new car with the hole in one challenge.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

College basketball is officially back, and Cal State Bakersfield is preparing their student athletes with a hoop fest. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. During this event they'll introduce their woman's and men's basketball teams to the community. They will have a 3-point competition, a shoot around scrimmage, and a dunk competition.

Students and fans pilled into the Incardo Center Tuesday night, for a night filled of basketball. First year coach Arielle Wideman tells me she is beyond happy to join the roadrunners and has high expectations for the season.

Arielle Wideman the Women's' Head Basketball Coach said "They have to have an insatiable work ethic; you have to be consistent every day. Discipline, we want to do everything with enthusiasm. If you love what you do, I don't think the vision has to necessarily pull you but instead you are running towards it. I just want them to do things the right way at a high level. I have really high standards they've abide by them so far. If we continue to do that, I think we'll be successful."

Members of the women's basketball team participated in the scrimmage and the three point shoot out. While welcoming a new member to their team in Melissa Secchiaroli.

"I came here as a leader to lead my team to win a championship. That's our main goal as a team. I'm here to motivate my team bring energy everyday, and help everybody for the season." said Melissa Secchiaroli

During the intermissions CSUB had a couple interactive games for the fans. They had a shooting competition where two players had to complete a lay up, 3-point shot, and a free throw. Afterwards they had a hole in one challenge to win a new car curiosity of Hyundai Bakersfield. Following those games the CSUB men's basketball team was introduced to the fans.

What are you excited for going into the season?

Marvin McGhee III said "I'm excited to play. I really want to play in March, I want to take Coach Barnes to get him another ring. That's all we have been talking about since he recruited me from Junior College. That's my main goal, to play deep in March for him."

Men and women players tell me they are ready for the season, and plan to take it all the way to the championships. Both teams will have scrimmages during the month of October while getting ready for their season deputes.

If you would like to support your roadrunners this season. The woman's basketball team will have their first expedition game October 28. The men's basketball team will have their first game November 4th for 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

