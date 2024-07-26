CSUB introduces new baseball head coach Jordon Banfield

BAKERSFIELD CALIF. (KERO) — Jordon Banfield has recently joined the Cal State Bakersfield team. He is officially the new coach for men's baseball. He plans to bring his talents and experience to roadrunner nation. @ericjdockery



Cal State Bakersfield opens their arms to a new head coach for their baseball team. I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Jordon Banfield brought his past team to multiple victories and now he plans on doing the same for CSUB.

CSUB's Athletic Director Kyle Conder, tells me he interviewed many coaches, but Jordon stood out from the beginning.

Kyle Conder said "Hes a current Division 1 coach, which we thought was really important. He is somebody that built a program. The place that he is coming to us from hadn't had a winning season in 25 years, and hadn't had a 30 wins season in 27 years. So seeing how he grew that program, and made it into a winning program with a great culture is something that stood out to us."

Jordon Banfield, came across the country to coach the Roadrunners. He tells me he plans on giving the players more of a mentorship relationship. Making sure they focus on schooling and just as much energy playing on the diamond.

What is your expectations for this year?

Jordon Banfield said "My expectations are that we're going to compete every day. I don't like to over promise and under deliver. So I promise we are going to play hard, and play fast. Were going to get things headed to the right direction to build this thing, and take it where we think it can go."

Some players tell me they are excited for the new coach and what he brings to the table. Roadrunners' Men's Baseball hasn't had a winning season since 2017.

"Coach Banfield definitely expects a more offensive presence for us which hasn't been the case for the last couple years. I think hes definitely going to bring some new fun energy to the team. Offensive power and its going to be a lot of hard work. There is a new face to the program that's going to be a good look for us."

Banfield plans on lighting a match under the Roadrunners, and making them play more small ball. As he guided the Golden Grizzlies into the top 5 for stolen bases last season.

Banfield and The runners are preparing for the season and hope to see you there. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

