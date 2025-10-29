CSUB invites the community out to their annual Runners Hoopfest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB opened the Icardo Center to welcome their new Roadrunners at their annual Runners Hoopfest. This event allows the community to meet members on the team & get ready for the upcoming season.

Cal State Bakersfield is gearing up for their new basketball season and invited the community out for their annual Runners Hoopfest. This festival allows the Roadrunners to introduce the community to their new teammates. While giving them a taste of what to expect for the season.

The men and women Roadrunners have made some major changes to their roster this year. As they prepare for the long season ahead of them.

Pierre Geneste Jr. Center on the Mens Basketball Team says "It's really exciting, to meet the fans for the first time. They can always expect a lot of hustle from me, I am going to play my heart out all the time. Like I said last time, my hair will be different all the time, it gives me energy on the court. I am here for the people!"

Mike Price Jr. a guard on the Roadrunners tells me last year he red shirted for the team. This season will be his first time playing. He tells me he has waited for this moment and wont let his team down.

"Man, I am hungry! I sat out for a year, and I also sat out a previous year before that. Man I am ready to go! I got a lot on my plate that I want to accomplish this season. One of my main expectations is to win first and foremost, but I also want to get freshman of the year." said Price

Mike Scott the new head coach of the mens basketball team tells me his plans for this season is for his guys to not leave anything on the sidelines. He also wants to prepare them for their future and make sure school is just as important as the season.

Geneste Jr. said "I feel like school is an important piece. If we miss class and not doing assignments we wont be eligible to play. Which means that will hurt the team in a big way if you aren't available. Its really crucial for every member on the team."

Both teams first game will be November 3rd. The women Roadrunners will play at home. While the men will be on the road. Make sure you come out and support your Roadrunners!

