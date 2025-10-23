CSUB kicks off the new basketball season with a media day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, CSUB held a media day for their basketball teams welcoming a new head coach & players to their Roadrunner family. Mike Scott will be the new men's basketball coach replacing Rod Barnes.

Cal State Bakersfield is kicking off its men's and women's basketball season! Despite challenges, there's high hopes for both teams this season.

Within the last few months CSUB athletic department has undergoes some major changes. On Wednesday they welcomed a new head coach for men's basketball and he plans on bringing the department back up to speed.

Mike Scott Head Coach for CSUB MBB said "At the end of the day I'm a competitor I want to win every game we play. If I can do that, that will help my name and presence be heard in the community. Making sure our guys graduate and making sure our guys are successful after basketball is why I got into coaching. My competitive nature to win basketball games I'm sure it will show during the season. I'm sure our guys have felt it in practice but they've known me already so it's nothing new to them."

Sarah Tuohy, Director of Athletics at CSUB, tells me the department is growing and moving in the right direction. She is excited to see what Coach Mike Scott can do for the Runners.

"I felt super confident that he was the guy for this team and this moment. Ever since then I've been so impressed by everything he's done from the changes he's making offensively and defensively. The sets he is putting in, his energy, and his willingness to take on that challenge and not waiver from it has been super exciting." said Tuohy

After the men basketball team came out to speak, the women roadrunners were next. Coach Widemen tells me she has high expectations for this year, especially with some of the new roster pieces.

Arielle Widemen Head Coach with CSUB WBB said "I think it's evolving, but I do think our connectivity is really strong. That has been the emphasis since July, we've been spending a lot of time together playing a lot and getting familiar with what each person does."

A couple of players are returning with Coach Widemen. They tell me that watching the growth of the team throughout the years is what keeps them going

Marley Langy Power Forward for CSUB WBB said "Some things from last year that I want to adopt is the urgency and the pace and space you create. That's the emphasis and the theme this year playing with speed, and playing in transition and that's something I am excited to see this year and we've already done a good job with showcasing that."

The Roadrunners are inviting the community out next Tuesday, October 28th, to witness both teams participate in their Runners Hoopfest.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

