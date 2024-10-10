CSUB men's basketball team is part of the first NIL program in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB Bakersfield men's basketball team is the first Bakersfield college team to monetize its name, image, and likeness.



The Blue Court Runners Collective started the NIL program to support CSUB student-athletes.

The program aims to retain and grow the CSUB Men's Basketball team by offering financial support to athletes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Let's get a group of individuals together and support our men's basketball program and that is what this is all about."

With the goal of gaining sponsorship from local businesses in Kern County, The Blue Court Runners Collective NIL program started with 4 businessmen and an idea to help out CSUB Student-Athletes.

Joel Andreesen says,"We've got to try and help CSUB men's basketball and create an NIL program ourselves."

But the four knew that this wasn't something they could take on themselves.

Patrick Beck shares, "We can't do it with just three to four individuals, or one bank and law firm, we need everybody in the community."

The Blue Court Runners Collective believes this program is essential to retain and grow CSUB's men's basketball team.

Rob Barnes head coach explains, "We are the first program at CSUB that will have a name, image, and likeness collective, so that is why this is such a big deal."

CSUB's head coach tells me over the years student-athletes at CSUB have not been compensated for their athletic ability and the only one profiting was CSUB.

Barnes continues,"The university was the one that would benefit, now the student-athletes are able to benefit if local businesses get on board and support our student athletics."

The first partnership the collective was able to bring on board was Bakersfield Hyundai, who put up 70,000 dollars to be distributed to the team in support of their college athletic journey.

Right now, the name, image, and likeness deal will only benefit CSUB's Men's Basketball team but if successful, more CSUB sports teams may see similar deals.

The Blue Court Runners LLC. are currently looking for more businesses to join the venture.

