BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's been 15 years since Cal State Bakersfield men's soccer made an NCAA Tournament appearance. Now, that wait is over.

Cheers filled Icardo Hall Monday morning as the men's soccer team celebrated its first Big West Championship. The Roadrunners are sharing what making history together means to them.

"Some of us guys have been here for four years. We've been through the ups and downs of the program. It just felt really good to win the championship and bring it back home for Bakersfield," Joel Velasquez said.

The left wing and other players say their win against the Gauchos of UC Santa Barbara Friday night included a few changes during half-time.

"Different pressing strategies for sure and how we can exploit some of their weaker players," Zenden Hart said.

The goalkeeper pointed to in-game adjustments, but for Coach Adam Grant, this historic run didn't come down to luck. It came down to teamwork, trust and strategy.

"I think a strong culture is so important to us. I think it's one of the things we try to really create," Grant said.

Grant says that culture starts with recruitment, finding players who can come together as a team, on and off the field. That bond helped the Roadrunners claim the title with a record-setting 5-1 win.

Now, they're taking that formula to the NCAA Tournament to face the Oregon State Beavers.

Their first match-up is Thursday, November 19th, at 6 p.m. in Corvallis, Oregon.

With their first NCAA match-up now set, the Roadrunners say they're not changing what got them here: trust, chemistry and a team-first mindset.

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