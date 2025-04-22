CSUB opens its first Black student success center to enhance student support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB opens its first Black Student Success Center to support Black students.



Fitzgerald Graves, former Black Student Union president, emphasizes the need for a dedicated space.

The center aims to improve the graduation and retention rates of Black students at CSUB.

Dr. Tracey Salisbury highlights the center as a bridge for students to connect with faculty.

The center offers various services, including tutoring and scholarships, tailored for Black students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fitzgerald Graves, former CSUB Black Student Union president and graduate student, shares his experience,"When I started at Bakersfield College I had this idea that everything would work smoothly, I would be accepted in striving for the goal of higher education and everyone supports that. Unfortunately, that's not always the case and we're forced to try to find a network of people that don't understand our experience not only culturally but academically."

Fitzgerald Graves started CSUB in 2017 and is currently a graduate student. He is one of the many Black students and faculty who have walked through the halls of CSUB trying to find a central location where they belong.

Faculty held a press conference outside of Dorothy Donahoe Hall announcing the grand opening for a Student Success center formerly known as the Dr. Thomas D. Wallace student success center for African American Success.

Graves states, "There was no space that was consistently designated for Black students, and so at any point we can be pushed out. This being here, the Black student success center being here, will elevate that issue and we can build here, we can see a future here."

According to CSUB, Black students make up 4% of the population at the university, and that small percent has a graduation rate of 41%. Dr. Tracey Salisbury, department chair and professor of ethnic studies, tells me the goal of this space is to raise the retention rates and success rates of all students since CSUB is a first-time college for many.

Dr. Tracey Salisbury explains, "For a lot of students of color it's a challenge to go into a professor's office because they have never done that before in their life, so this gives a little gateway, a bridge for them to come in, interact with faculty and staff, get pointed in the right direction and receive the right assistance, and they know the space to come."

The center provides African American students services geared toward scholarships, laptops to study, tutoring, student leadership, schedule help, and more, given by professors and staff who share similar lived experiences and cultural backgrounds.

Graves advocated for this when he was president; he wishes he had a space like this during the start of his academic career.

Fitzgerald Graves emphasizes, "I thought it was important that students that look like me have a space to engage, build community, and also grow from learned experiences."

As there is still more to do to continue to keep Black students on the right path, faculty tell me this is just the start of continuing all of student success.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

