CSUB players react to World Cup coming to California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The World Cup is coming to California — and soccer energy is growing fast. The goal of my story today is to see how hosting the World Cup in the U.S. could inspire even more players here at home.

Months out but already buzzing — the World Cup energy is contagious as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico gear up to host the biggest show on Earth.

Rashaad Ogun is a Senior forward from London, England, and he says, “Where I am from, it’s huge — it’s big, it’s everything. So to have that, and to have it in the U.S., and everyone gets to experience that in pretty much their backyard — it’s going to be played all over the U.S. It’s going to be crazy, and I think huge for soccer in the U.S. in general.”

Soccer is the biggest sport on the planet. I went over to Cal State Bakersfield to meet players on the soccer team and get their perspective on soccer’s growing impact in Kern County.

Filip Arras is a junior defender from Norway, and he says, “You don’t think soccer is very big in America before you come here — and especially since coming to Kern County, I’ve really seen in the community how big it is. No matter where you go, you see people on the fields playing.”

Rashaad plays forward, Filip is a defender — both agree that having the World Cup in the U.S. could inspire more young players to get involved in the sport.

“I feel like soccer is the best sport — you don’t have to be rich to play. Where I’m from, the poorest people and all walks of life play. So when it comes to the U.S., with the facilities and kids having inspiration and seeing players on TV, they’re going to want to do it. They will want to play.” Ogun said.

Here’s something else I was curious about. With the United States and Mexico having such a large following in Kern County, what are the chances that either one wins the World Cup this year?

“Maybe a quarterfinal… we’ll see, I don’t know. But winning? Not so sure.” Arras said.

I was afraid of that. Anyhow, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada hosting the World Cup, CSUB players say the tournament could spark even more interest in soccer across the region. And they tell me they may even travel to games themselves next summer — all while rooting for their home countries.

The first game in California is set for summer 2026 — and soccer fans here in Kern County say they’re ready.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

