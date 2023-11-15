CSUB responds to remarks following viral video of assault in Wyoming with alleged ties

Video shows clips from a viral video showing a confrontation out of Wyoming when a man punches another person.

The creator of the video alleged the man in the video was affiliated with CSUB, sparking online backlash.

The school issued a statement claiming they had confirmed the identity of an individual inaccurately identified as an employee of CSUB. That individual served the CSUB baseball program in an unpaid, advisory capacity for a short time in the early spring of this year. His volunteer efforts on behalf of the team are now at an end.

The video was taken November 7. The creator of the video alleges the man had made homophobic remarks. The man approaches the couple while the driver responds through the window before the assault takes place. At the end of the video, screenshots from CSUB’s website are shown with the alleged assailant.

On social media, people were quick to call on the school for action. An initial statement shared the university was investigating the video. The school later issued another statement claiming they had confirmed the identity of an individual inaccurately identified as an employee of CSUB.

“He served the CSUB baseball program in an unpaid, advisory capacity for a short time in the early spring of this year,” the statement read. “His volunteer efforts on behalf of the team are now at an end.”

Some students at CSUB responded looking for more of a response from the school.

“It’s very derogatory and disrespectful to the community,” said Reyna Sarabia, a Freshman at CSUB and member of the Gay-Straight Alliance on campus.

CSUB Junior Jaylyn Fray said while the initial statement condemned the actions in the video, he feels like this is a vital time for the campus.

“Depending on how they handle this, like if it goes bad then we’ll know we don’t have a voice but if it goes well then we know we have a voice and we can speak up,” Fray said.

The university stated that the confusion caused by the webpage was an oversight, but reiterated that the man had never been employed by university and his association with the school had ended long before the incident.

"I'm pretty content with how the school handled the situation," said Armando Estrada, a sixth year student receiving their teaching credential at the university. "Not surprised that information was out of date."

The school’s Director of Athletics Kyle Condor added to the statement:

“As the Director of Athletics at CSUB, I am a very intentional person. Words matter. Actions matter. Our program is rooted in respect, integrity, and inclusion…This unfortunate incident does not define CSUB Athletics, our culture, or our community. I am proud to lead our student-athletes, coaches, and staff in a way that values diverse perspectives, experiences, and identities for a thriving community.”

