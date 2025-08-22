CSUB to host first Tech Expo exploring AI across education, business, and security

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State University of Bakersfield is looking to bring the community together to explore artificial intelligence in its first AI expo: NextTech Kern 2025.

Dr. Jaimi Paschal, the university’s director of academic technologies and grants, says the event is designed to bring together students, faculty, businesses, and the community to explore emerging technologies with a special focus on artificial intelligence.

The expo will feature four tracks of sessions covering topics such as AI in education, business applications, ethical use, and cybersecurity. Local and national vendors, as well as experts, will share insights and tools.

Congressman Vince Fong will deliver the keynote address.

The event is free and open to the public. For more details and to register, see here.

