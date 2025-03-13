CSUB & Valley Strong Credit Union crown their first ever half court shot winner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A growing collaboration between CSUB & Valley Strong brought a new event to the runner's halftime show. Students received a chance to shoot a half court shot, and one of them didn't disappoint.



27 students were given the opportunity to shoot over the season and on the last game they invited them all back to try one last time.

Valley Strong Credit Union has donated over 3 million dollars to CSUB for academics and sports.

Nathan Sanabia-Galvan was the first student to ever make the shot and win the prize.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cal State Bakersfield offers a variety of halftime show events. Inviting members of the community, fans, and even students to give the challenge a shot. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. With the help of Valley Strong Credit Union, one lucky student ended up leaving with 10,000 dollars!

The school invited 27 Cal State students to come down to the Icardo Center for a chance to win $10,000. All they had to do was shoot and make a basket from half-court. As the clock was winding down....... here's what happened.

Nathan Sanabia Galvan Half-court shot winner said "I felt a little nervous at first, but I still was confident! I shot it, it was pretty close, but told myself if I get a second one I'm feeling good. That day since I woke up, I told my family and my girlfriend today I feel good! Like something good is going to happen. Next thing I know I made the shot, it was awesome!"

Nathan was the first winner ever from the new collaboration between CSUB and Valley Strong Credit Union. They thought of the idea last year and on the last game of this season a winner was finally crowned.

Steve Matajka Chief Operating Officer of Valley Strong Credit Union said "I was starting to get nervous because I go to all the games. We had a couple people hit the rim. They all went through their first time in the last game. They missed but we had more time, so we allowed more shots to go up. They kept either hitting backboard or the rim and I started to get more nervous. So, when that shot went in it was a big deal, we were all super excited."

Steve tells me they brought this collaboration to the university to encourage students to attend the game. Have fun and participate while possibly winning a prize that could help them further their education.

Arthur Smith Marketing Assistant and Fan Experience Director for CSUB said

"It was really good to see someone finally make it. I would say the crowd reaction to that is what we expected. I didn't know who was going to make it. So to see someone do it, and to see a student do it. IT gave me the idea that I can do it too, as a student. I do think this will bring more fans together."

Nathan tells me he plans to use this money for his books and a few extra things for school. While encouraging more students to give it a shot, never knowing what could possibly come from trying.

"You never know your odds. The other players were also really close to making it and I don't think none of them ever played or even touched a basketball. So I would say you never know." said Galvan

CSUB wants to encourage fans to come out and support their runners. Who knows you could be their next winner. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



