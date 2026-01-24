CSUB volleyball coach disclosed allegations from prior job during hiring process

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kristen Wright, California State University-Bakersfield's new volleyball head coach, allegedly resigned from her position at the University of North Florida after the university found evidence that Wright disregarded student-athletes' mental and physical well-being.

The investigation, first reported by the Spinnaker, details several allegations against Wright.

23ABC obtained a copy of the report from the university, which outlines interviews with student athletes, player parents, UNF staff, and Wright.

Regarding student athlete injuries, the report says, "Coach Wright's characterization of a player's succumbing to an injury as a lack of mental toughness or commitment to the team, as described by multiple players across multiple years, contributes to a culture that deprioritizes student-athlete health and safety and discourages student-athletes from being honest about their health.

On the topic of student athlete mental health, the report states that "some alleged they were coerced—into sharing trauma or extremely private information about themselves in a group setting with teammates and coaches," information which student athletes allege was used against them.

Former players also allege that Wright "discouraged players from talking about their problems with other University-provided resources, instead insisting they come directly to her with any issues."

In a response to the University of North Florida, a lawyer representing Wright disparaged the report, saying "The University investigation is substantially deficient, as it only sought information from individuals known or likely to have negative feelings toward the program and/or Coach Wright."

We reached out to CSUB to try to schedule an interview with Wright regarding this report and to afford her the opportunity to speak and address these allegations. A spokesperson for the University said they are not granting interviews on the topic, but provided a statement which reads in part:

"During the hiring process, the coach disclosed this information. The university conducted a review of the disclosure, including the prior institution's findings, which informed CSU Bakersfield's decision to move forward with the hire.

CSU Bakersfield will continue to hold all employees to the university's expectations and standards. As always, the safety, well-being, and education of CSUB student-athletes remain the university's top priority."

Wright, a Stockdale High graduate, spent 8 years with the University of North Florida before being hired by CSUB in January.

