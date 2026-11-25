BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CSU Bakersfield volleyball team is headed to the Big West Championship for the first time since joining the conference in 2020.

The Roadrunners earned a spot in the six-team tournament after finishing fourth in the conference standings, exceeding expectations in the first season under head coach Kristen Wright.

Before the season, CSUB was picked to finish last in the Big West. Instead, the team put together a dramatic turnaround and secured its place in the conference championship.

"What we've been doing the last three to four weeks, in terms of just strictly numbers and performance, is incredible," Wright said.

The first-year head coach said reaching this point was a goal from the beginning, but credited the players and their leadership for helping make it happen.

Team captain Analiese Gagliano said the Roadrunners were motivated to prove what they could accomplish.

"We wanted to prove it not only to ourselves, but the school, everyone that's watching us, and make people proud here," Gagliano said.

Now, the Roadrunners have an opportunity to continue their historic season. The Big West Championship runs through Nov. 28, with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

"To be here now feels great, but our job isn't finished yet," she said.

CSUB will face fifth-seeded Sacramento State in the first round Wednesday.

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